Another ‘deadly pandemic’ to hit India soon? WHO warns of virus more dangerous than Covid

Another ‘deadly pandemic’ to hit India soon? WHO issues warning (File photo)

The Covid pandemic lasted in the world for over two years and claimed lakhs of lives. Just as the severity and the spread of the pandemic have weakened, the World Health Organisation has warned of a similar threat, which can cause another pandemic.

While speaking at the annual health assembly in Geneva, World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus talked about how the world needs to be prepared for another Covid-19 like pandemic which can be caused by a more dangerous virus.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has been ruled out of the health emergency category, the WHO chief said that the fear of any impending pandemic is far from over, since another new deadlier virus can emerge, causing destruction on a higher scale.

Dr Tedros said that the world must be prepared for a virus “even deadlier than Covid-19”, which has till now claimed over 2 crore lives across the world. The WHO said that this new virus can cause a pandemic that will cause turmoil on a larger scale across the world.

As quoted by media reports, the WHO chief said, “The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains, and the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains."

While speaking about the coronavirus, Dr Tedros said that the world was severely underprepared for the Covid pandemic and the level of destruction it caused. He further urged all the countries to make changes that could prevent a pandemic of this scale.

“Over the past three years, Covid-19 has turned our world upside down. Almost seven million deaths have been reported, but we know the toll is several times higher – at least 20 million,” the WHO chief said, as per The Mirror.

