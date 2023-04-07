Coronavirus surge: What is Covid mock drill? Know all about emergency rehearsals on April 10-11

Representational Image

Covid-19: The number of reported cases of COVID-19 has increased over the last few weeks, thus on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led a review meeting with the health ministers of all states and union territories through video conferencing to discuss the situation. Mandaviya gave a state-by-state update during the meeting in anticipation of the April 10th and 11th countrywide COVID-19 mock drills.

On Friday, there were 28,303 active cases and 6,050 new cases reported from India during the previous 24 hours. Daily new infections of COVID-19 in India have increased from 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 30,38 on April 4, and 4,435 on April 5.

On Wednesday, the COVID Empowerment Working Group had a review conference with Dr. Rajiv Bahl, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, and other top health authorities to discuss progress.

The review meeting's purpose was to analyse healthcare institutions' readiness to cope with an increase in COVID cases and take stock of the current situation in the nation.

Moreover, representatives from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) were present. We must have our wits about us, but there is no need for alarm. According to Mandaviya, “We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn’t led to an increase in the rate of hospitalisation.”

What is COVID mock drill

The purpose of a COVID mock exercise is to test the preparedness of the health department and the personnel by simulating an actual emergency to see how they handle it with the available resources and according to hospital procedures. In order to practise screening and management in the event of a pandemic, dry runs are conducted.

During COVID mock drill, inspectors check a variety of things, such as the state of the infrastructure, the quality of healthcare, and the supply of oxygen in hospitals.

The availability of collection kits including swabs, VTMs, Zip Lock Bags, Cold Chain, etc. is verified during a Covid practise run in accordance with the criteria given by the Union health ministry.

The treating physician should order only the most essential laboratory tests on a patient suspected of having COVID-19 until confirmatory COVID-19 tests become available.

After verification, any invasive investigations are carried out with the necessary biosafety precautions taken.