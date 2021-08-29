Another attack 'highly likely' at Kabul airport in next 24-36 hours: US President Joe Biden

After the deadly attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday, in which at least 182 people were killed, US President Joe Biden on Saturday said that another terror attack is 'highly likely' this weekend as they are winding down the evacuation process.

Biden also vowed to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group, who carried out the attack at the Kabul airport killing Afghan nationals as well as 13 US service members.

Ahead of the August 31 deadline, the Pentagon said that the remaining contingent of US forces, fewer than 4,000, at the Kabul airport have started their final withdrawal.

On the airstrike that killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate early Saturday, the US President said this strike 'was not the last,' adding that the extremists can expect more.

"We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," Biden said in a statement.

He said, "Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

Biden said he has instructed them to take all possible measures to protect US troops, who have kept the Kabul airport secure, and helping people, including airfield Americans, to evacuate the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.