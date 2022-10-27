75 percent Twitter staff to be laid off? Elon Musk clarifies rumours

Elon Musk informed Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn't intend to fire 75% of the workforce after he takes over the business, according to the people familiar with the situation.

The sources, who wished to remain anonymous since the details are private, claimed that Musk, whose $44 billion acquisition of Twitter is expected to conclude on Friday, contradicted the previously reported number in an address to staff members at the business' San Francisco office, says Bloomberg. (Also Read: Delhi airport deploys electric vehicles to reduce emissions

Employees are worried because the billionaire is still anticipated to reduce employees as part of the takeover. Musk released a video earlier on Thursday showing him entering the offices while carrying a kitchen sink. He altered the title of his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit."

The social-media platform is expected to come under Musk’s ownership by 5pm New York time on October 28, as lawyers and bankers on both sides race to finalise paperwork.