6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Dushanbe in Tajikistan; shocks felt in Jammu & Kashmir

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Tuesday morning.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit 341km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 7:00 am today," said National Centre for Seismology.

So far, no fatalities have been recorded. According to reports, however, the earthquake and its aftershocks were felt as far as in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), where locals noted the moderate-intensity earthquake.

Further details are awaited.