4 dead, several others injured in hospital campus shooting in US' Tulsa

File Photo

On Wednesday, four people were killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus in the United States (US). Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was unclear how the shooter died or what prompted the deadly assault. "Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," police said in a Facebook post just before 6 pm (local time).

"We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties," the police said. Police responded to the call three minutes after dispatchers received the report and made contact with the gunman one minute later, Brooks said.

Police Captain Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a "catastrophic scene". US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting incident at the hospital campus in Oklahoma's Tulsa city, the White House said, adding that it is "closely monitoring the situation".

In a statement on Wednesday (local time), the White House said that it is also reaching out to state and local officials to offer support. With this latest case in Tulsa, seems like the shootout incidents in the US have been increasing.

Just a few days back, a mass shooting incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas in which several people including 19 children were killed.

Notably, US President Joe Biden yesterday sought advice from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over tackling violence in the United States as shooting incidents in America have been increasing in recent days.