Pakistan election results LIVE updates: Anti-terror court grants bail to Imran Khan

No clear victor has emerged from the divisive elections in Pakistan as the tardy vote-counting process neared completion on Saturday, indicating that the elusive political stability for the cash-strapped country may still be a distant dream.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif may have declared victory in the Pakistan election. 

The general elections were held on Thursday and the counting began soon after the polling ended at 5 pm with the hope that the majority of 265 contested seats would be available by Friday morning.

However, the announcement of results was delayed beyond normal, giving air to speculation about vote rigging.

(with inputs from PTI)

  • 10 Feb 2024, 01:40 PM

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan was granted bail in 12 cases related to May 9 riots by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune reported. Additionally, Khan's close aide and the former foreign minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmud Qureshi was granted bail in 13 cases, the daily reported.

    Imran was also granted bail in the GHQ and Army Museum attacks, with the court requiring a PKR0.1 million surety bond in all 12 cases.The bail applications were considered by ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif. The court ruled that there was no rationale for keeping the PTI founder in custody, and all suspects in the May 9 cases were granted bail.Imran and Qureshi were indicted as per charges on February 6. The duo was brought before the court, and the former prime minister informed the judge that he had been unjustly arrested on May 9 from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), according to The Express Tribune. (ANI)

  • 10 Feb 2024, 12:47 PM

    As Imran Khan-backed Independents surge in the national elections, former prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have decided to collaborate to build a coalition government, according to Geo TV. Despite being the largest group, Independents only managed to win 99 seats, missing the 133 majority threshold. Nawaz Sharif's brother Shebaz and Bhutto Zardari working together would stop Imran Khan, who is still in prison and whose candidates ran as independents.

  • 10 Feb 2024, 12:11 PM

    As per Pak-based Geo News' unofficial provisional results, independent candidates, largely backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), led with 97 seats. PML-N which has emerged as the single largest party, trails with 72 seats, while PPP has 52. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat-e-Ulami-Faizal (JUI-F), and Balochistan National Party (BNP) are expected to win 15, 3, and 2 seats, respectively.

  • 10 Feb 2024, 11:58 AM

    US, UK, and EU express concerns as Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan both claim victory

    The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday separately expressed concerns about Pakistan's electoral process in the wake of a vote on Thursday and urged a probe into reported irregularities.

    The main battle was between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party and candidates backed by ex-prime minister Imran Khan. Both declared victory separately.

    Elections were held for 265 seats in the national assembly and a political party needs 133 seats for a simple majority.

    The U.S. and the EU both mentioned allegations of interference, including arrests of activists, and added that claims of irregularities, interference and fraud should be fully investigated.

  • 10 Feb 2024, 11:38 AM

    Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, has said that the country needs stable hands and added that a unified government of all democratic forces will adequately represent Pakistan's diverse political and pluralistic landscape, Dawn reported. 

    He said, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), that elections and democracy are means to serve the people of Pakistan and not ends in themselves.

    "The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation, which do not suit a progressive country of 250 million people," Dawn quoted COAS Munir as saying.

    "Elections are not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing but an exercise to determine the mandate of the people. Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interest and synergize efforts in governing and serving the people which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful," he said. (ANI)

