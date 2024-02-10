Pakistan election results LIVE updates: Anti-terror court grants bail to Imran Khan

No clear victor has emerged from the divisive elections in Pakistan as the tardy vote-counting process neared completion on Saturday, indicating that the elusive political stability for the cash-strapped country may still be a distant dream.

Both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif may have declared victory in the Pakistan election.

The general elections were held on Thursday and the counting began soon after the polling ended at 5 pm with the hope that the majority of 265 contested seats would be available by Friday morning.

However, the announcement of results was delayed beyond normal, giving air to speculation about vote rigging.

