Is Bill Gates engaged to Paula Hurd? Microsoft co-founder’s representative reacts

The rumour mill has been suggesting for some time now that Bill Gates is allegedly engaged to Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. Now, the representative of Microsoft co-founder has decided to put an end to these speculations. While the grapevine has been speculating about Bill Gates dating Paula Hurd, these two have managed to keep their relationship away from the limelight. The alleged couple was spotted attending the Australian Open together back in January this year. The avid tennis fans were also present at the WTA semifinal match of the Indian Wells tennis tournament in March 2022.

The truth behind the ring

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd have been successful in keeping their personal life private despite having such high-profile backgrounds. The rumours of these two being engaged started doing rounds after pictures of Paula Hurd sporting a ring as she stepped out with Bill Gates in New York surfaced on the internet. Now, the tech mogul's spokesperson has rubbished the engagement buzz stating, "Our office can confirm that the ring Mrs. Hurd was seen wearing has belonged to her for decades."

Although the engagement speculations of Bill Gates and Paula Hurd have been quashed, the fans and media continue to remain curious regarding their alleged relationship. Nevertheless, they remain tight-lipped regarding their personal lives, leaving the fans wondering what the future holds for these two.

Bill Gates' relationship history

For the unaware, Bill Gates and Melinda French's much-hyped divorce was announced in May 2021. Their separation turned out to be one of the most discussed divorces in the recent past. Going by the reports, the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Melinda French is dating former television reporter Jon Du Pre at the moment.

Relationship update of other billionaires

Apart from Bill Gates, several other billionaires have also been making headlines because of their relationships. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez recently made a grand entrance in Cannes, France on Jeff Bezos' mega yacht post their engagement. These two have been in a relationship since 2018, however, they made their relationship public only after Jeff Bezos' divorce from his former wife, MacKenzie Scott in 2019.