Headlines

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Bollywood actors who have judged Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa

Indian batters with most sixes in ICC tournaments

Top 10 ODI innings in successful run-chase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Kiran Rao says films glorify stalking as 'wooing woman', comments on films like Kabir Singh, Baahubali: 'I find it...'

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

HomeViral

Viral

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Neeru Saini's enchanting dance to Karan Aujla's "Softly" has taken the internet by storm, drawing in 361k likes and an outpouring of admiration.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the ebb and flow of our daily lives, an Indian woman, Neeru Saini, has emerged as an unexpected beacon of joy, captivating the hearts of thousands with her effervescent dance moves to the rhythm of Karan Aujla's "Softly." The internet, often a melting pot of diverse content, found itself in collective awe as Neeru's carefree and exuberant dance routine created ripples across social media platforms.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeru Saini (@neerusaini__)

The now-viral clip showcases Neeru, adorned with an infectious smile and carefree demeanor, moving gracefully to the beats of "Softly." Her every step exudes passion, drawing viewers into a world where worries seem to dissipate, and only the sheer joy of dance reigns supreme.

Neeru's performance, characterized by flawless moves and an irresistible energy, seems to have cast a spell over the online audience, prompting many to join in and tap their feet along with her infectious groove.

The impact of this mesmerizing performance can be measured by the astounding 361k likes the video has garnered since its online debut. The comments section, inundated with an outpouring of admiration, stands testament to the widespread enchantment caused by Neeru's dance.

The responses varied but shared a common thread of appreciation for Neeru's spirited performance. "In a world filled with chaos, your happiness is truly a breath of fresh air," one viewer expressed, punctuating their sentiment with a love-struck emoji. "Such elegance," chimed in another, attaching a heart emoticon for emphasis. "Absolutely splendid," proclaimed a third. "Neeru ji, you have truly left me impressed," conveyed a fourth admirer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Japan Twitter review: Fans term Karthi-starrer ‘boring, disaster’, call it ‘his career’s worst film’

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can still secure ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal berth?

How to Exit a Traditional Life Insurance Policy: A Comprehensive Guide

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

Venturing Beyond Borders: NRI entrepreneur revolutionising cyber security domain with his innovative solution

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE