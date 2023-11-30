Headlines

Woman from Uttar Pradesh sets Guinness World Record for longest hair

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, has secured a Guinness World Records title for having the longest hair on a living person, measuring an astounding 7 feet and 9 inches.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh, India, has made headlines worldwide by clinching a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records. Her feat? Boasting the longest hair on a living person, a jaw-dropping 7 feet and 9 inches in length.

Smita's incredible journey began at the age of 14 when she committed to refraining from cutting her hair. Drawing inspiration from the iconic long hairstyles sported by Hindi actresses in the 1980s, her unwavering dedication to nurturing her extensive locks has now etched her name in the annals of record-breaking achievements.

"In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair," Smita shared, highlighting the cultural significance attached to maintaining lengthy hair. "Long hair enhances the beauty of women."

According to officials from Guinness World Records, Smita follows a meticulous hair care routine, washing her hair twice a week. This process, involving washing, drying, detangling, and styling, spans a staggering three hours each time. Her method involves a 30-45 minute wash, followed by towel-drying and a meticulous two-hour detangling session, during which she meticulously lays out a sheet on her bed for comfort.

"After detangling and drying, I comb it before braiding it or tying it into a bun," Smita explained, shedding light on her meticulous post-wash routine.

Venturing outdoors with her cascading locks, Smita never fails to draw astonished gazes. People are often left in disbelief, struggling to comprehend the existence of such extensive hair and frequently approach her, awestruck. They inquire about her hair care secrets and express admiration for its beauty.

"People come to me, touch my hair, take pictures, and take selfies with me, and they often inquire about the products I use, as my hair is beautiful," she shared, recounting the fascination her hair generates.

For Smita, the Guinness World Records title is a dream come true—a testament to her unwavering dedication.

"God answered my prayers," she joyfully conveyed to GWR, expressing her elation at achieving this extraordinary milestone.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

