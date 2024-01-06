Headlines

Meet Nigar Shaji, the woman behind ISRO's ambitious Aditya L1 mission

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

In India, the age-old tradition of married women wearing bangles has sparked curiosity regarding its significance. According to cultural beliefs, bangles symbolize a prosperous married life, good health, and happiness.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

India, a country deeply rooted in its traditions and beliefs, boasts a rich cultural tapestry where customs are followed with unwavering conviction. Among these age-old traditions, the practice of women wearing bangles holds a special place, particularly for married women. While it has long been considered a symbol of a prosperous married life and a good husband, the intriguing question arises: Is there a scientific basis behind this cherished tradition?

When a woman ties the knot, she is adorned with beautifully crafted bangles on both forearms, a tradition that has sparked curiosity among users on the popular social media platform Quora. In response to this inquisitiveness, the reasons behind this custom were explored.

According to one Quora user, "Bangles represent the wedding of Indian women. They come in many colors and hold special significance in Indian tradition. Wearing bangles after marriage is believed to bring good health, good luck, happiness, and prosperity to the household." Another user added that women wear bangles not only for cultural reasons but also because it brings them joy, enhancing their overall appearance. The diverse array of colors in these bangles is thought to symbolize various aspects as well.

Delving deeper into the subject, some reports suggest that there are scientific reasons underpinning the tradition of women wearing bangles. A website explains that as bangles are worn on the wrist, they create friction, aiding in blood circulation. According to certain beliefs, the wrist is an acupuncture point that contributes to hormonal balance in a woman's body, a practice that was historically observed in men as well.

Moreover, other beliefs highlight the choice of material, with women often opting for glass bangles. This choice is attributed to the belief that glass bangles ward off negative energy. In various regions across the country, it is believed that the melodious sound produced by the bangles acts as a protective shield for unmarried women, guarding them against the malevolent gaze of others. Different colored bangles also carry distinct meanings; for instance, green symbolizes calmness, while red is associated with fertility and the removal of negative energies.

As India continues to embrace its cultural heritage, the tradition of women wearing bangles not only serves as a symbol of marital bliss but also resonates with scientific explanations and the broader spectrum of cultural beliefs.

