Who will get dead UP mafia Mukhtar Ansari's massive LIC money?

The post-mortem confirmed that Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest. Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to ''slow poisoning'' in the jail.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in the Banda jail, was rushed to the Rani Durgawati Medical College on Thursday night when his health condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital during treatment.

The post-mortem confirmed that Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest. Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to ''slow poisoning'' in the jail.

Leveraging his influence, he built a business empire worth millions on the back of his muscle power.

According to media reports, the Yogi government shut down Mukhtar Ansari's illegal business worth Rs 2100 crore. Approximately Rs 608 crore of his property was seized or destroyed from his total property of Rs 1200 crore. The police are still searching for his anonymous assets.

In 2014 during the Lok Sabha elections, Mukhtar declared assets worth Rs 18 crore. During the 2017 Assembly elections, he revealed that he owned gold worth more than Rs 72 lakh. Additionally, he had investments exceeding Rs 20 crore in real estate properties, bank deposits, and LICs. While this was the declared property of Mukhtar, it is believed that he possessed illegal assets worth crores. However, it is not clear who is the nominee of his LIC policies and who will get the money now that he is deceased.



With agency inputs