Whisky inside a fish: Fisherman’s viral ‘catch of the day’ sparks a social media storm
A man finding an unopened liquor bottle inside a fish he caught hasn’t just gone viral but kicked off a storm online.
A man who was filleting his aquatic catch didn’t know that what he’d stumble on inside won’t just earn him a drink but spark a worldwide debate.
Inside the gut of a handsomely sized fish that he had recently caught, the man found an unopened bottle of Fireball whisky.
While its not certain from where and when is the video, the lucky fisherman’s ‘catch of the day’ saw netizens up in arms, highlighting the threat to aquatic life from things that humans leave at sea.
In the video, the man exclaims “jackpot!” when he finds a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky when cleaning the innards of the fish.
Fireball Whisky From Fish Stomach pic.twitter.com/hDil86Jf41— rajiv (@rajbindas86) June 23, 2021
The video, shared first by a TikTok user was viewed 6 million times. Many expressed their concern about the bigger issue in the video than free liquor. Ocean life all over the world is under a massive threat from littering and waste disposal by humans.
Several dead aquatic animals, including large blue whales, have been found with volumes of plastic waste inside their stomachs.
Here are some harsh facts about the environment concern from human waste and objects in oceans:
- It is estimated that humans discard more than 12 million tonnes of plastic waste into the world’s oceans each year.
- Plastic pollution causes more than 1 lakh marine animals to die each year.
- Human activities have resulted in 5.25 trillion macro and micro pieces of plastic, weighing up to 269,000 tonnes, in the oceans.
- Each day, we pollute our oceans with around 8 million pieces of plastic.
- There’s a Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Pacific Ocean, which is bigger than the American state of Texas, as about 1.6 million km².