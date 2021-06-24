Whisky inside a fish: Fisherman’s viral ‘catch of the day’ sparks a social media storm

A man who was filleting his aquatic catch didn’t know that what he’d stumble on inside won’t just earn him a drink but spark a worldwide debate.

Inside the gut of a handsomely sized fish that he had recently caught, the man found an unopened bottle of Fireball whisky.

While its not certain from where and when is the video, the lucky fisherman’s ‘catch of the day’ saw netizens up in arms, highlighting the threat to aquatic life from things that humans leave at sea.

In the video, the man exclaims “jackpot!” when he finds a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky when cleaning the innards of the fish.

The video, shared first by a TikTok user was viewed 6 million times. Many expressed their concern about the bigger issue in the video than free liquor. Ocean life all over the world is under a massive threat from littering and waste disposal by humans.

Several dead aquatic animals, including large blue whales, have been found with volumes of plastic waste inside their stomachs.

Here are some harsh facts about the environment concern from human waste and objects in oceans: