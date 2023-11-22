‘We are so back’: Open AI co-founder shares image as he returns with Sam Altman

He officially announced his return to the company in a post, saying, “Returning to OpenAI and getting back to coding tonight”.

OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman on Wednesday shared a picture with his team on X after he and Sam Altman returned to the ChatGPT developing company.

“We are so back,” Brockman wrote.

Altman said he loves OpenAI and everything he has done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together.

“When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team,” he posted.

“With the new board and with Nadella’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft,” he mentioned.

OpenAI said that it has reached an agreement in principle for Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo.

Meanwhile, enterprise software major Salesforce’s Chair and CEO Marc Benioff, who offered jobs to any OpenAI researcher who has tendered resignation, has congratulated the company on winning.

“Congrats to @openai! Great to see the good guys win,” he wrote on X.

Former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, who was appointed as interim CEO of OpenAI after Altman’s sacking, said that he is deeply pleased by OpenAI’s final result of hiring Altman back.

“I am deeply pleased by this result, after 72 very intense hours of work. Coming into OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be. This was the pathway that maximised safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to have been a part of the solution,” Shear wrote.