Watch viral video: Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani spotted at Janhvi Kapoor's home

Last night, Isha Ambani, accompanied by her sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, was spotted visiting actor Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai residence. Anant Ambani also joined them on the visit.

Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta were seen arriving at Janhvi Kapoor's residence after attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai on Saturday night. Following the conclusion of Diljit's performance, Anant, Isha, and Shloka were spotted outside Janhvi's home in their respective cars.

Anant sported a blue shirt with an animal print, while Isha looked elegant in pink attire. Shloka also opted for a pink outfit and was photographed seated beside Isha in the same car. Anant arrived in a separate car accompanied by an entourage. Paparazzi and fan pages shared pictures and videos of the Ambani family's arrival.

Earlier in March, Janhvi and Rihanna showcased their dance moves at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. They danced to the song "Zingaat" from Janhvi's debut film "Dhadak" (2018) on the first day of the three-day festivities.

Janhvi recently shared a video of their dance on Instagram, expressing admiration for Rihanna. Rihanna also commented on the video, expressing her love.

During Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities, Janhvi was seen in traditional Indian attire for the "Hastakshar" ceremony, which marked the culmination of the lavish celebrations from March 1 to March 3. The event included a "Maha Aarti" as the couple celebrated their union.

The Ambani pre-wedding bash was attended by a plethora of celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. International figures such as Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and business magnates like Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawalla were also present. Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma added to the star-studded guest list at the festivities in Jamnagar.