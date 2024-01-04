Viral video: Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food amid long queues at petrol pumps

Amidst fuel shortages and long queues at petrol pumps in Hyderabad due to a truckers' protest, a viral video captures a Zomato delivery agent navigating the city streets on horseback.

#Hyderabadi Bolde Kuch bhi Kardete

Due To Closure of #PetrolPumps in Hyderabad, A Zomato Delivery boy came out to deliver food on horse at #Chanchalgudaa near to imperial hotel.#Hyderabad #ZomatoMan #DeliversOnHorse#TruckDriversProtest pic.twitter.com/UUABgUPYc1 — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) January 2, 2024

The footage portrays the delivery agent energetically waving to the public, his horse trotting through the city after petrol pump closures and extensive queues resulting from the truckers' demonstration.

Social media users expressed their reactions to the unconventional delivery scene:

One user humorously remarked, “Hope the food package survived the bumpy ride. But a very interesting choice of horse power though.”

Another acknowledged the dedication involved, stating, “The dedication is at its peak.”

Reflecting on the city's character, a user noted, “Hyderabad is not for beginners.”

A fourth user expressed sheer amazement, commenting, “Incredible! This is unbelievable! It’s just superb! I can’t believe my eyes!”

Praising Zomato's innovative approach, a fifth user chimed in, “Zomato da jawab nahin [There’s no match to Zomato].”

As the video gains traction, it serves as a testament to the adaptability and creativity exhibited by delivery agents in the face of unexpected challenges.