Viral video: Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food amid long queues at petrol pumps

Headlines

Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ira Khan reacts to Nupur Shikhare donning vest and shorts at their wedding: ‘Goodbye! He’s going to…’

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Health benefits of eating raw onions

Weird facts about Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan

8 foods that increase high blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Ira Khan reacts to Nupur Shikhare donning vest and shorts at their wedding: ‘Goodbye! He’s going to…’

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Zomato agent rides horse to deliver food amid long queues at petrol pumps

Amidst fuel shortages and long queues at petrol pumps in Hyderabad due to a truckers' protest, a viral video captures a Zomato delivery agent navigating the city streets on horseback.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 09:49 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 In the midst of prolonged queues at petrol pumps due to a truckers' protest against the recently implemented hit-and-run law, a video capturing a Zomato delivery agent on horseback has taken social media by storm. The brief clip showcases the unique delivery method as the Zomato rider navigates the streets of Chanchalguda, adjacent to the Imperial Hotel.

The footage portrays the delivery agent energetically waving to the public, his horse trotting through the city after petrol pump closures and extensive queues resulting from the truckers' demonstration.

Social media users expressed their reactions to the unconventional delivery scene:

One user humorously remarked, “Hope the food package survived the bumpy ride. But a very interesting choice of horse power though.”

Another acknowledged the dedication involved, stating, “The dedication is at its peak.”

Reflecting on the city's character, a user noted, “Hyderabad is not for beginners.”

A fourth user expressed sheer amazement, commenting, “Incredible! This is unbelievable! It’s just superb! I can’t believe my eyes!”

Praising Zomato's innovative approach, a fifth user chimed in, “Zomato da jawab nahin [There’s no match to Zomato].”

As the video gains traction, it serves as a testament to the adaptability and creativity exhibited by delivery agents in the face of unexpected challenges.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S24 series bookings open in India at Rs 1999, to launch on…

India's highest-paid item girl charges Rs 5 crore a song, more than top heroines' full fees; not Malaika, Nora, Katrina

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

'Nakli Captions...': Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel mock Tilak Varma's 'New Year's Resolution'

Russia, Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners in 'biggest' release of war

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE