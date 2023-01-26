Viral video: Woman killer dance moves on 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi' song sets internet on fire

screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos are the most popular on social media because they are so much fun and entertaining. In the age of social media and Instagram influencers, many dance videos go viral on the internet, as young people are frequently seen recording dance reels or grooving to viral dance trends. Recently, one such video of a dance number that has amazed many online is of a woman grooving to Sapna Choudhary's famous Haryanvi song 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi'. The clip is uploaded on an Instagram handle named Neelu Nehra and it has amassed a whopping 1.6 million views till now.

In the viral video, the woman dressed in a traditional outfit can be seen shaking a leg to the popular Haryanvi song 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi'. She did a little twist and added her own flavour to the performance. We bet, the woman's enthusiastic performance will leave you absolutely stunned.

The clip has gone crazy viral with over 1.6 million views and tons of reactions. Netiens flooded the comment section with thier reactions and they also wrote how impressed they were with her performance. Other Instagram users couldn't stop talking about how happy they were after watching the video.

According to one user in the Instagram comments section, "She is fantastic. She should open her own dance studio." Another person stated, "You danced so elegantly. OH MY GOD I LOVED IT." A third person commented, "Excellent dance performance! She is fantastic!" "What a lovely dance, she's got killer moves," said a fourth.