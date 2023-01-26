Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Woman killer dance moves on 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi' song sets internet on fire

Recently, one such video of a dance number that has amazed many online is of a woman grooving to Sapna Choudhary's famous Haryanvi song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Viral video: Woman killer dance moves on 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi' song sets internet on fire
screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos are the most popular on social media because they are so much fun and entertaining. In the age of social media and Instagram influencers, many dance videos go viral on the internet, as young people are frequently seen recording dance reels or grooving to viral dance trends.  Recently, one such video of a dance number that has amazed many online is of a woman grooving to  Sapna Choudhary's famous Haryanvi song 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi'. The clip is uploaded on an Instagram handle named Neelu Nehra and it has amassed a whopping 1.6 million views till now. 

In the viral video, the woman dressed in a traditional outfit can be seen shaking a leg to the popular Haryanvi song 'Gajban Pani Ne Challi'. She did a little twist and added her own flavour to the performance. We bet, the woman's enthusiastic performance will leave you absolutely stunned.

The clip has gone crazy viral with over 1.6 million views and tons of reactions. Netiens flooded the comment section with thier reactions and they also wrote how impressed they were with her performance. Other Instagram users couldn't stop talking about how happy they were after watching the video.

According to one user in the Instagram comments section, "She is fantastic. She should open her own dance studio." Another person stated, "You danced so elegantly. OH MY GOD I LOVED IT." A third person commented, "Excellent dance performance! She is fantastic!" "What a lovely dance, she's got killer moves," said a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
5 times Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shared heartwarming moments with family of contestants
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.