Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Manike in thigh-high slit dress breaks the internet, watch

Desi girl's belly dance stuns netizens

Viral video: Instagram, Youtube and other social media platforms have become popular these days because they help the people get famous within no time. These days people use the social media platforms to share their dance videos and there are many dance videos which go viral on these platforms.

Now, video of a girl showing her hot and sexy belly dance moves has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video, the young girl can be seen dancing to superhit song Manike Mage Hithe. The song is from Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God and it is picturised on Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi.

Watch the viral video here:

The video is shared on Instagram by Keshavi Chettri. The girl’s sultry dance moves are grabbing the attention of the netizens. In the viral video, the girl can be seen wearing a thigh-high slit dress and a sexy halter top.

Few days ago, a dance of a girl dancing on popular song ‘Afreen Afreen’ has gone viral on social media. The song was originally sung by legendary Pakistani singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was later recreated by his nephew Rateh Fateh Ali Khan during a concert for Coke Studio.

The girl’s sensuous dance moves are superb to say the least. The girl in the viral video is wearing a black belly dancing outfit and she is appearing super glamorous.