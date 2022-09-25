Viral video: US man fakes arrest for surprise marriage proposal, internet goes wild

Screen Grab

When something really remarkable happens, it becomes one of those days that a person will never forget, and it's likely that other people will do the same. One such event is the proposal of marriage. A guy proposed to his girlfriend in an unorthodox fashion after getting arrested in front of her.

In the United States, a video showing the proposal and the ensuing bogus arrest is circulating online. The Whitman Police Department in Washington posted the video on Facebook, and it shows two officers removing a guy from a restaurant while handcuffing him. He then gets down on one knee and proposes to his girlfriend after they had been holding hands for a while. The lady says "yes" to the proposal.

The guy, identified as Wayne Morse, reportedly asked the local police for assistance in planning an unique marriage proposal to his fiancée, Kristen Fleming. Because of this, he decided to stage an arrest to get his way.

The video has been shared thousands of times and has accumulated over 23,000 views. Hundreds of people on Facebook have sent messages of congratulations for the pair.

One user wrote,"My favorite part is that the police initially said no until they found out they’d get to arrest someone." Another said,"Congratulations Wayne & Kristen! May you have many years of happy memories ahead of you." Another said,"Whitman Police Department you guys are amazing! This was a day I will NEVER forget, and I can’t thank you enough for everything you did to help Wayne bring this to life!"