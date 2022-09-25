Search icon
THIS Kerala doctor has become a viral sensation with his neat prescriptions

The doctor's prescription for Ashvika, a 4-year-old girl, went viral on September 20

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

THIS Kerala doctor has become a viral sensation with his neat prescriptions
Photo: Twitter

There are plenty of jokes about doctors' unreadable scribbles, but one doctor in Kerala has made news for his clear, readily readable prescriptions. Dr. Nithin Narayanan, a paediatrician at a CHC in Palakkad, has become well-known for the distinctive style of his block-letter prescriptions. His handwriting has been praised by multiple individuals after a photo of a prescription he wrote went viral online.

The doctor's prescription for Ashvika, a 4-year-old girl, went viral on September 20. His excellent handwriting won him many fans. People were relieved to read the doctor's easily understandable slip.

Nitin's prescription writing skills have amazed bystanders. When people go to the doctor, they often gaze at their doctor's handwriting. I learned to write in four-line copy as a kid from my sister, Nitin said of his handwriting to media. As a hobby, writing is something I like doing. That's why my prescriptions are so detailed. It's possible that I'm able to express myself well since writing is a hobby of mine, whereas other physicians are too busy to write slowly and clearly

