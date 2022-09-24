Viral: Photographer wins scuba diving award for stunning images of whale graveyard

Photo: Twitter

Images of a whale graveyard that seems to be underwater have been making the rounds on the internet, and they are unsettling. The photographs were taken by Swedish photographer Alex Dawson, who took first place in the Wide Angle category of the Scuba Diving 2022 Underwater Photo Contest.

I'm very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023 pic.twitter.com/vHGh3uMArE — Alex_Dawson_Photography (@AlexDawsonPhoto) September 21, 2022

On Wednesday, Mr. Dawson posted a few images on Twitter depicting the whale cemetery he had photographed. To accompany the images, he wrote, "I'm very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category."

"Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023," Dawson added.

In an interview with Newsweek, Mr. Dawson said, "When I capture images I want to create 'I wish I was there' feelings. That's my mantra."

Since being shared, the post has attracted over 43,300 likes and almost 7,000 retweets. In the post's comment section, several individuals have expressed their admiration and gratitude to the photographer for taking such a beautiful snapshot.

"These are phenomenal.," wrote a user. Another commented, "What an incredible photo of whale falls. Heavily scavenged skeletons on the seabed." Another said,"Wow. Looks like a scene from a horror movie." Another said,"Creepy and stunning at the same time."