WATCH: Viral video of rural innovation shared by IAS officer divides netizens on social media

When it comes to developing budget living approaches, Indians are quite creative. Many of these "jugaad" hacks have become popular because they creatively use innovation to make life simpler in certain ways. Another such "desi jugaad" that has just gone viral has started scuffle among Twitter users.

A cattle is seen walking on a device that resembles a treadmill in a video that is going viral. The machine is connected to a pump that is spraying water into the fields for irrigation, as shown in the viral video. The pump that is used to irrigate the fields is connected to the treadmill. Later in the video, numerous such devices are seen being run by cattle.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted the video to Twitter with the caption that reads, “RURAL INDIA Innovation. It’s Amazing!!” Since it was uploaded, the viral video has reached over 2 lakh views on social media along with more than 12,000 likes.

The unique method has received a variety of responses from people. While employing animals was strongly opposed by some, it was supported by others. "Animal exploitation in the name of innovation," one user said. While another said, “If cattle are used in every possible way , it will be saved from going to slaughter house as coat of feeding them won’t be high and it’s environmentally non polluting.”

