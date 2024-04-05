Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

This star, once bus conductor, was known for playing drunk on screen, never touched alcohol, was more popular than...

This is how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani got their names

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay coaching fees, cracked UPSC exam twice with AIR...

Viral video: Tiger chases sloth bear in heart-stopping encounter, internet is stunned

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

This star, once bus conductor, was known for playing drunk on screen, never touched alcohol, was more popular than...

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

7 superfoods rich in Vitamin K

8 animals that look innocent but are dangerous

9 times Rishi Kapoor inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT release: When, where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Tiger chases sloth bear in heart-stopping encounter, internet is stunned

In a thrilling wildlife encounter captured at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, a tiger was filmed chasing a sloth bear, sending spectators into a frenzy.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a gripping spectacle witnessed within Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, tourists were treated to a heart-pounding scene as a tiger pursued a sloth bear in a chase for survival. Captured on video, the intense pursuit unfolded with the sloth bear sprinting desperately, while spectators watched anxiously from the safety of their safari vehicle.

The adrenaline-inducing footage, filmed by wildlife photographer Siddharth Singh, gained widespread attention after it was shared on social media by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on April 3rd. The video showcases a raw and unpredictable moment, underscoring the untamed nature of the jungle.

As the bear dashed past, closely followed by the tiger, tourists on safari were sent into a frenzy, witnessing the extraordinary encounter unfold just meters away.

Expressing his amazement, Pandey remarked, "Tiger chasing a sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Jungles never cease to amaze us. VC: Siddharth Singh."

The video quickly went viral, accumulating over 52k views, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their awe and thoughts.

"Love the sight of the galloping tiger," remarked one user, while another expressed, "Unbelievable and such an extreme scene. Really awesome." Others weighed in on the dynamics of the chase, with one comment noting, "Actually it's a no contest if it's a full-grown sloth bear," and another speculating, "That's not going to be an easy dinner for the Tiger."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Maamla Legal Hai: Ravi Kishan to return as VD Tyagi in Patparganj court as Netflix announces season 2

Meet man, one of India's richest doctors, who runs Rs 35926 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet world's youngest billionaire, worth over Rs 9100 crore, she is a..

Meet man, once 6th richest in world, then fell into Rs 40000 crore debt, sold his wife’s jewellery for…

Responsible AI: Exploring the intersection of fairness, responsibility and privacy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement