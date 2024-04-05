Viral video: Tiger chases sloth bear in heart-stopping encounter, internet is stunned

In a thrilling wildlife encounter captured at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, a tiger was filmed chasing a sloth bear, sending spectators into a frenzy.

In a gripping spectacle witnessed within Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, tourists were treated to a heart-pounding scene as a tiger pursued a sloth bear in a chase for survival. Captured on video, the intense pursuit unfolded with the sloth bear sprinting desperately, while spectators watched anxiously from the safety of their safari vehicle.

Tiger chasing a sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Jungles never cease to amaze us.



VC: Siddharth Singh pic.twitter.com/JHlKztkkUX — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) April 3, 2024

The adrenaline-inducing footage, filmed by wildlife photographer Siddharth Singh, gained widespread attention after it was shared on social media by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey on April 3rd. The video showcases a raw and unpredictable moment, underscoring the untamed nature of the jungle.

As the bear dashed past, closely followed by the tiger, tourists on safari were sent into a frenzy, witnessing the extraordinary encounter unfold just meters away.

Expressing his amazement, Pandey remarked, "Tiger chasing a sloth bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Jungles never cease to amaze us. VC: Siddharth Singh."

The video quickly went viral, accumulating over 52k views, with social media users flooding the comments section to share their awe and thoughts.

"Love the sight of the galloping tiger," remarked one user, while another expressed, "Unbelievable and such an extreme scene. Really awesome." Others weighed in on the dynamics of the chase, with one comment noting, "Actually it's a no contest if it's a full-grown sloth bear," and another speculating, "That's not going to be an easy dinner for the Tiger."