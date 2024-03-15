Viral video: Students' heartfelt surprise for teacher who lost son leaves internet emotional

Students surprise their teacher, who lost her son a year ago, by spelling out his name with glow sticks and singing a song for her.

In a touching display of empathy and solidarity, a group of students orchestrated a heartfelt surprise for their teacher, who had tragically lost her son a year ago. Their touching gesture involved illuminating her path with glow sticks spelling out her son's name and serenading her with a song, leaving viewers across social media deeply moved.

The emotional moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by the page 'Majically'. Accompanying the heartwarming footage, the caption poignantly stated, "She's not just a teacher, to them, she's a member of the family."

In the video, the teacher is depicted walking down a corridor before entering a room adorned with glow sticks forming the name 'Winston'. The students gathered within the room then tenderly sing 'Stand By Me' as a tribute. Adding to the touching scene, some students present posters adorned with heartfelt messages for Winston.

As the video unfolds, the teacher visibly becomes overwhelmed with emotion, tears streaming down her face as she is embraced by the love and support of her students.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 4,400 likes and a multitude of comments within hours of being shared.

Viewers took to the comments section to express their sentiments, with one individual expressing, "So beautiful, I have a big knot in my throat right now while I watch this video, this is one amazing moment for this teacher."

Another commenter remarked, "Sad situation, but these kids are unbelievably amazing. Hearts of glory. Thank God."

"I ugly cried. These children are amazing," shared another, highlighting the profound impact of the students' gesture.

Others conveyed their condolences and admiration for the students, with messages such as, "Aww my condolences to you and your family. May he rest in heavenly peace, and God bless all the children."

Amidst an outpouring of emotional responses, many simply reacted with heart emoticons.