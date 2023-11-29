Viral video: Snake found coiled inside biker's helmet, internet is scared

A viral video shared on Instagram reveals a heart-stopping moment when a snake was discovered coiled inside a motorcycle helmet.

Snakes, often deemed one of the most fearsome reptiles, are capturing attention for their unique and remarkable abilities. Contrary to their ominous reputation, these creatures are fascinating in their own right. Renowned for their mastery of disguise and the art of confusion, snakes recently made headlines when a man stumbled upon an unexpected guest in his motorcycle helmet.

The incident came to light through a short video shared by Instagram user Dev Shrestha. In the footage, a snake is concealed within the helmet, its color and pattern blending seamlessly with the interior of the protective gear. Placed on the ground, the helmet harbors the unsuspecting reptile, coiled and seemingly prepared for a defensive stance.

The video, posted on November 1, quickly gained traction, garnering over 43,000 likes and an astounding 4.2 million views. While the sight of a snake in an unexpected place might be alarming for many, it's not an unprecedented occurrence.

Social media users flooded the comments section with a mix of shock and concern:

- One user expressed, "This is alarming."

- Another wisely noted, "It's better to be extra careful."

- A third user, clearly shaken, exclaimed, "So scary OMG."

This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution, especially in handling items or spaces that enclose cold, dark recesses—whether it's footwear, toilets, or even kitchen cabinets, particularly during the rainy season. Stay vigilant, as these slithery surprises can happen when least expected.