Headlines

This National Award-winning director was asked to remove dead pigs from railway lines, made highest-grossing film in....

This is the world's most profitable company and it is not Apple, Google or Reliance, its owner is...

Israel-Hamas truce: Israel prison releases 30 Palestinian women, children on Day 5 of temporary ceasefire

Viral video: Couple's dance on crowded railway platform gets thumbs down from internet, watch

Viral video: Snake found coiled inside biker's helmet, internet is scared

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas truce: Israel prison releases 30 Palestinian women, children on Day 5 of temporary ceasefire

Viral video: Couple's dance on crowded railway platform gets thumbs down from internet, watch

Chinese hospitals introduce 'homework zones' for ailing students amid surge in respiratory infections

Unhealthy foods that must be avoided

10 Snakes boasting most lethal fangs

Indian batters with maximum sixes in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This National Award-winning director was asked to remove dead pigs from railway lines, made highest-grossing film in....

Bollywood's biggest flop actor, failed to give a solo hit in 24 years, still lives a luxurious life, his net worth is...

India's most profitable film, earned 20 times more than budget, has no superstars, action, comedy, suspense, based on...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Snake found coiled inside biker's helmet, internet is scared

A viral video shared on Instagram reveals a heart-stopping moment when a snake was discovered coiled inside a motorcycle helmet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Snakes, often deemed one of the most fearsome reptiles, are capturing attention for their unique and remarkable abilities. Contrary to their ominous reputation, these creatures are fascinating in their own right. Renowned for their mastery of disguise and the art of confusion, snakes recently made headlines when a man stumbled upon an unexpected guest in his motorcycle helmet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dev Shrestha (@d_shrestha10)

The incident came to light through a short video shared by Instagram user Dev Shrestha. In the footage, a snake is concealed within the helmet, its color and pattern blending seamlessly with the interior of the protective gear. Placed on the ground, the helmet harbors the unsuspecting reptile, coiled and seemingly prepared for a defensive stance.

The video, posted on November 1, quickly gained traction, garnering over 43,000 likes and an astounding 4.2 million views. While the sight of a snake in an unexpected place might be alarming for many, it's not an unprecedented occurrence.

Social media users flooded the comments section with a mix of shock and concern:

- One user expressed, "This is alarming."
- Another wisely noted, "It's better to be extra careful."
- A third user, clearly shaken, exclaimed, "So scary OMG."

This incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution, especially in handling items or spaces that enclose cold, dark recesses—whether it's footwear, toilets, or even kitchen cabinets, particularly during the rainy season. Stay vigilant, as these slithery surprises can happen when least expected.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meghna Gulzar says Deepika Padukone's contoversial JNU visit 'made a dent' on Chhapaak's box office collections

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

Meet engineer who is one of India’s newest billionaires, value multiplied with Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is…

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE