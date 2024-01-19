Viral video: Passengers grab phone snatcher through train window, drag him for 1 km; internet reacts

In a shocking turn of events in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a daring phone snatcher attempting to grab a passenger's phone through a moving train window found himself hanging outside the compartment after the intended victim cleverly turned the tables.

Kalesh near Bhagalpur Bihar, a snatcher was snatching a passenger's phone from a moving train, but he could not succeed in it and the passenger caught the snatcher and carried him hanging for about a kilometer

The footage, shot by a fellow passenger, documents the dramatic scene where the would-be snatcher is left hanging from the moving train, desperately attempting to break free. Eyewitnesses reported that other passengers joined forces, preventing the thief from making a swift escape.

The impromptu act of justice continued for a kilometer, with the snatcher struggling to break loose. It was only when his alleged accomplices intervened that he was eventually rescued from his precarious position.

Social media users on X expressed a variety of reactions to the video. One user humorously remarked, "Peak Bihar moment," while another quipped, "Bihar is not for beginners." A third user added, "This is Bihar! Everything is possible here."

The incident serves as a reminder that sometimes, even the most daring criminals can find themselves entangled in their own misdeeds, thanks to the vigilance and quick thinking of ordinary citizens.