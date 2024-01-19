Headlines

Viral video: Passengers grab phone snatcher through train window, drag him for 1 km; internet reacts

In a shocking turn of events in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a daring phone snatcher attempting to grab a passenger's phone through a moving train window found himself hanging outside the compartment after the intended victim cleverly turned the tables.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

Edited by

In an incident that unfolded aboard a moving train in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a would-be phone snatcher faced an unexpected twist when an alert passenger thwarted his attempt, leaving the culprit dangling precariously outside the compartment.

The incident, captured in an undated video that has since gone viral on social media platform X, showcases a gripping tale of a mobile phone snatching gone awry. The snatcher's bold move to grab a passenger's phone through the train window backfired when the quick-witted individual grabbed hold of the thief's arm, turning the tables on him.

The footage, shot by a fellow passenger, documents the dramatic scene where the would-be snatcher is left hanging from the moving train, desperately attempting to break free. Eyewitnesses reported that other passengers joined forces, preventing the thief from making a swift escape.

The impromptu act of justice continued for a kilometer, with the snatcher struggling to break loose. It was only when his alleged accomplices intervened that he was eventually rescued from his precarious position.

Social media users on X expressed a variety of reactions to the video. One user humorously remarked, "Peak Bihar moment," while another quipped, "Bihar is not for beginners." A third user added, "This is Bihar! Everything is possible here."

The incident serves as a reminder that sometimes, even the most daring criminals can find themselves entangled in their own misdeeds, thanks to the vigilance and quick thinking of ordinary citizens.

