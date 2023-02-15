Search icon
Viral video of Pakistani girl’s sizzling dance on Kusu Kusu breaks the internet, watch

In the latest viral video, a beautiful Pakistani girl can be seen dancing gracefully on the hit Bollywood track “Kusu Kusu”.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Viral dance video

Viral dance video: Dance videos are taking the internet by storm and these days Pakistani dance videos are getting crazily viral on the social media. Few days ago, the video of girl named Ayesha dancing on popular Bollywood song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja went viral on the social media in both India and Pakistan. Now, a new dance video of a Pakistani girl has gone viral and is creating records on the internet.

In the latest viral video, a beautiful Pakistani girl can be seen dancing on the hit Bollywood track “Kusu Kusu”. Her sexy dance moves are leaving the crowd in total awe and the dance video has grabbed the attention of netizens in Pakistan as well as India. The video has already been viewed by thousands of people and the girl is receiving praise for her sultry dance moves.

Watch the viral video here:

The stunning video is shared Musik Masti on You Tube. The identity of the girl is not known but it would not be wrong to say that her dance moves are really seductive yet graceful.

