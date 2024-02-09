Viral video: Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'

In a surprising twist, an 11-year-old boy who vanished two decades ago reappeared as an ascetic in Amethi's Kharauli village.

In a startling turn of events, the Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh witnessed the mysterious return of an 11-year-old boy who vanished without a trace 22 years ago. The gripping tale unfolded in Kharauli village, where the prodigal son, now an ascetic, reappeared, seeking alms from none other than his own mother.

A heart-wrenching video capturing the emotional reunion between the long-lost son and his mother has gone viral on social media. The ascetic, clad in traditional attire, skillfully played the sarangi, a three-stringed musical instrument, while singing melancholic tunes and requesting alms from his tearful mother.

Adding a layer of folklore to the saga, the ascetic sang folk songs recounting the tales of King Bharthari, a prominent character in popular folklore who relinquished a prosperous kingdom to embrace a life of asceticism.

The poignant moment mirrored the Bhawal Case of 1920, where a wandering ascetic claimed to be the reincarnation of Ramendra Narayan Roy, sparking a protracted legal battle.

The roots of this contemporary saga trace back to 2002 when Ratipal Singh's son, Pinku, disappeared from their Delhi home at the tender age of 11. A dispute with his father over playing marbles led to a fit of rage, prompting Pinku to embark on a journey that kept him estranged from his family for two decades.

Last week, the village of Kharauli was left astounded when Pinku, now an ascetic, revealed himself as the long-lost son. Villagers promptly informed Pinku's parents, who traveled from Delhi to verify the astonishing news.

The emotional reunion, however, was fleeting. After accepting alms from his mother, Pinku departed the village, disregarding the pleas of both family and villagers.

Pinku's father raised a serious allegation, claiming that the religious sect to which his son now belongs is demanding a hefty sum of Rs 11 lakh for his release. Expressing his financial constraints, he lamented, "I do not have Rs 11 in my pocket, how can I pay Rs 11 lakh?"

Pinku clarified that his visit was not driven by familial ties but rather a religious ritual. According to him, within their tradition, aspiring monks must undergo a ritual where they receive alms from their mothers.