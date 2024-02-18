Twitter
Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin has transformed an abandoned Boeing 737 into a luxurious private villa perched atop Bali's Nyang Nyang Cliffs.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 07:06 AM IST

In the world of extravagant living, Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin has taken luxury to new heights by converting an abandoned Boeing 737 into a stunning private villa, and the video of this unique property shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra has captivated the internet.

Anand Mahindra, a prominent industrialist and active Twitter user with 11 million followers, posted a mesmerizing video on Saturday showcasing the transformation of a commercial plane into a luxurious retreat. Demin's creation, perched atop the breathtaking Nyang Nyang Cliffs in Bali, Indonesia, boasts two bedrooms, an infinity pool with stunning Indian Ocean views, and a terrace.

"Some people are fortunate enough to turn their fantasies into reality. And this chap doesn't seem to impose any constraints on his imagination! I'm trying to figure out whether I'd ever be interested in booking a stay here, but I'm a bit worried about jet lag post the experience," expressed Mr. Mahindra in his post.

The video, featuring a virtual tour given by Mr. Demin, reveals an opulent interior with a living room, bar, sofa bed, and a glass portal. Two bedrooms with walk-in closets, a bathroom housed in the converted cockpit, sun loungers, an outdoor lounge area, and a fire pit complete the luxurious transformation.

Notably, Demin purchased the retired Boeing 737 in 2021 and transported it to its remote location, as reported by CNN. The villa officially opened its doors in 2023, swiftly earning a spot among the world's most prestigious luxury retreats.

X users expressed fascination with the unique villa, with many expressing a desire to stay there. Remarkably, this private jet villa is available for rent.

User comments flooded the post, with one stating, "This is a super rich life," while others described it as "awesome" and "amazing."

One user reflected on the fusion of fantasy and luxury, noting, "The concept of adjusting your body clock might seem daunting at first, but the experience promises to transcend any temporary discomfort."

Another user advised, "Considering staying at a place that sparks your imagination! Jet lag can be a concern, but it might be worth it for such a unique experience. Maybe plan some extra time to adjust before getting back to reality."

A fourth humorously added, "Only relaxation. And no turbulence." 

