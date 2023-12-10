Headlines

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to impress crush wows internet

Viral video: Man's electrifying dance to SRK’s 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to impress crush wows internet

Instagram user Prashant Bhanwariya has set social media abuzz with a sensational dance video, featuring his mind-blowing performance to the Bollywood hit "Chaiyya Chaiyya."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

In a spectacular display of dance prowess, an Instagram user named Prashant Bhanwariya has set social media ablaze with a jaw-dropping performance to the iconic Bollywood track "Chaiyya Chaiyya." Shared on his Instagram account, the video showcases Prashant's impressive dance moves that might just inspire viewers to hit the dance floor themselves.

Accompanying the video is a caption that adds a touch of humor and anticipation: "Uske favourite song pe dance krunga [Will dance on her favourite song]." The opening text cleverly sets the tone with a witty exchange: "They: How do you plan to impress her? Me: Just wait and watch."

The footage kicks off with Prashant, dressed in a stylish black shirt and matching pants, adorned with a striking red jacket. His electrifying dance routine syncs seamlessly with the beats of "Chaiyya Chaiyya," captivating the audience with each well-choreographed move.

Posted just a few days ago, the video has become a viral sensation, amassing over 5.5 million views and counting. The comments section is flooded with praise and admiration for Prashant's skillful performance.

One Instagram user expressed their surprise, stating, “I’m so surprised that the crowd didn't scream louder than music when you struck the SRK pose.” Another comment highlighted the broad impact of Prashant's dance, noting, “Bro impressed the whole audience, let alone his crush.” A third commenter simply complimented Prashant with, “You danced so well.”

