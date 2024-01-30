Viral video: Man follows Google Maps, ends up stuck on stairs; internet reacts

A man in Tamil Nadu faced a bizarre situation after following Google Maps, leading his SUV onto a flight of stairs near Ooty.

In a bizarre incident near Ooty in the Nilgiris, a man found himself in a perplexing situation after relying on Google Maps for the fastest route to his destination. According to a report by India Today, the man's Toyota SUV became stranded in the middle of a flight of stairs, prompting a rescue mission by a team of policemen and volunteers.

VIRAL VIDEO | An SUV driver, who was using Google Maps to reach Karnataka, ended up stuck on a flight of stairs with his vehicle in Gudalur, a hill town in Tamil Nadu. The man was driving along with his friends after spending the weekend in the town. pic.twitter.com/zUv5BxuHYl — (@Rajmajiofficial) January 29, 2024

The incident gained widespread attention after a video capturing the unusual predicament went viral on social media. In the footage, the SUV is seen being carefully guided back onto a proper road by the group of rescuers.

Several Google Maps users expressed their concerns, citing similar issues with the navigation app. Awesh (@awesh) shared his experience, stating, "I have been facing an issue with Google Maps recently. It often shows roads that are accessible only by bike. Ideally, Google Maps should be able to identify if the user is accessing it through CarPlay and display roads that are suitable for cars by default."

Another user, Sabari Iyer (@SabariIyer_mdu), recounted a frightening incident in 2016. "I had a similar experience, but that is towards Kudagu. Two of my friends and I were traveling from Bengaluru to Kodagu, and it was dark and around midnight. We entered a forest, and the map led us to a cliff. Luckily, we sensed something was wrong and got out of the car to check. When we realized that we were on the edge, we immediately reversed the car."

Addressing the man's peculiar situation on the stairs, a third user, TauTumhare (@TauTumhare), raised a question, "Google Maps is wrong, but was the man driving with closed eyes? Else there is no reason he couldn't see the stairs!"