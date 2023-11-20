Headlines

IND vs AUS: Team Australia won Rs 33 crore, how much prize money did India win in World Cup 2023?

Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind India's heartbreaking World Cup final loss

Delhi: Devotees stand in knee-deep toxic foam in Yamuna for Chhath Puja

Viral video: Little boy cries as India faces defeat in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: Team Australia won Rs 33 crore, how much prize money did India win in World Cup 2023?

Viral video: Little boy cries as India faces defeat in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Zomato digs into 2012 archives for MS Dhoni's words of wisdom following World Cup heartbreak

Stars who can replace Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host

6 foods to naturally boost dopamine to feel happy 

Most successful teams in ODI Cricket World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'You make us one proud nation': Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional message for Team India after World Cup loss

This Miss India starred in Rs 200-crore flop, quit showbiz to do MBA from Yale, married son of man worth Rs 111600 crore

Viral picture: Anushka Sharma consoles heartbroken Virat Kohli with warm hug after India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Little boy cries as India faces defeat in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia

In a heart-wrenching turn of events at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final, a viral video capturing a little boy's tearful reaction has become emblematic of India's defeat against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the curtains fell on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, India experienced a defeat at the hands of Australia in an epic final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite entering the ultimate showdown with an impressive 10-match winning streak, India found themselves unable to avenge their heartbreak from the 2003 World Cup loss to Australia.

The aftermath of this defeat plunged the nation into a sea of sorrow, a sentiment poignantly captured in a heart-wrenching video that has since circulated online. In the footage, a young fan, tears streaming down their face, symbolized the collective disappointment and heartbreak felt by cricket enthusiasts nationwide.

This emotional journey of being a cricket fan was beautifully encapsulated in another video showcasing the same child fervently praying for India's success, a stark contrast to the tears of despair witnessed later. It highlighted the rollercoaster of emotions that cricket fandom often entails, swinging between moments of pure joy and devastating heartbreak.

Australia, having overcome early setbacks in the tournament, orchestrated a remarkable comeback, clinching victory in eight consecutive matches to secure their place in the final. The title clash witnessed the emergence of Travis Head as the hero for Australia, as he played a stellar inning and forged a match-winning partnership of 192 runs with Marnus Labuschagne.

Beyond the on-field action, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final served as more than just a thrilling match; it became a testament to the profound emotions and passion that cricket stirs among fans, transcending age barriers. The event underscored the universal language of cricket, speaking to the hearts of fans who experienced the highs and lows of the game together, making it more than just a sport but a shared emotional journey.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Here to extend my good wishes': Sachin Tendulkar gives shoutout to Team India ahead of World Cup final against AUS

Viral video: Little boy cries as India faces defeat in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Nine prominent Indian-origin leaders feature in the Time 100 Climate list

Mohammed Shami's mother hospitalised hours before Ind vs Aus World Cup final

IND vs AUS: Team Australia won Rs 33 crore, how much prize money did India win in World Cup 2023?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE