IAS officer shares a thought provoking video and it displays harsh reality of life

New Delhi: IAS officer Dr. Sumita Misra regularly keeps her 140k followers updated with motivational quotes and inspiring videos. Gems from her Whatsapp Wonderbox are something netizens eagerly wait for and Misra didn’t disappoint this Thursday also. In her special Thursday post, the IAS officer shared a profound message about life. This particular clip has gone crazy viral for its deep message and will also leave you with various thoughts.

आजकल किसी की मदद करने वालो के साथ यही हो रहा हैं॥ कड़वी है पर सच्चाई है! pic.twitter.com/KAnRpMis3c — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) November 24, 2022

The viral video opens with three ants attempting to climb to a higher leaf. One ant is seen lending a hand to the others. The helpful ant is seen standing alone as the other ants climb to their destination. How sad, Isn't it? "Nowadays this is happening with those who help someone. Bitter but true!" IAS officer Dr. Sumita Misra captioned the clip on Twitter.

The video has been posted on November 24. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions. While some couldn’t stop agreeing how true the statement was, others found the video extremely relatable and meaningful.

“Good Guys Always Finish Last coming to a leaf near you soon...,” expressed an user. “Helping is a sanskar which is not done by everyone. The purpose of human life is to help others with our mind, words and body.” posted another. “very true Ma`am, it's brutal truth of real life . I really appreciate & your posts are really motivational. Many Thanks to be with us.” commented a third. “Absolutely true because of this no one is helping anyone but the one who helps always wins.,” wrote a fourth.