This viral video of elephant playing drum with its trunk will melt your heart

New Delhi: In case your day did not start on a great note, here’s a cute video of an elephant that will bring an instant smile to your face. The elephant is having a gala time by playing the drum with its trunk and you can tell that by watching the video. The video was shared on Twitter by Eric Schiffer and it has over 490k views. We are sure that the clip is bound to leave you smiling and gushing over the jumbo.

There is a drummer in all of us. pic.twitter.com/FcuLmoMZMf — Eric Schiffer (@ericschiffer) November 10, 2022



The viral video opens with an elephant playing the drum with its trunk while attempting to imitate a man. Yes, we know after watching the oh-so-cute video it will be very hard for you to control your aww. "There is a drummer in all of us," Eric captioned the clip on Twitter.

Shared on November 10, the clip has garnered over 490k views and tons of reactions. The video of the elephant has literally melted the hearts of many netizens. While some expressed how adorable the clip was, others shared how the playful jumbo stole their hearts.

“Beautiful smart precious jumbo, I love and adore him so very much,” wrote a user. “Someone give him a hug and a kiss right now, adorable jumbo,” shared another. “Love seeing the elephant doing their unusual activities,” expressed a third. “Happy to have this joyful video in this morning. Have a joyful morning and day.” commented a fourth