Mukesh Ambani may lose 'next-gen internet' race, big win for Sunil Mittal's massive investment

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of its embassy in India, here's why

Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, plans to counter sue accuser: 'The claims are no more...'

'Will they now send notice...': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Rahul Gandhi's jibe on India's World Cup loss

Viral

Viral video: Groom stuns social media with lavish Rs 20 lakh currency note garland at wedding

A groom made headlines on social media after donning a garland made entirely of Rs 500 notes worth Rs 20 lakh at his wedding.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

In a recent social media sensation, a groom took opulence to new heights by adorning himself with a garland made entirely of Rs 500 notes, totaling a whopping Rs 20 lakh. The extravagant display quickly became a viral sensation, sparking a mix of awe and skepticism among netizens.

The garland, crafted from folded Rs 500 notes, cascaded from ceiling to floor, creating a visual spectacle that captured the attention and imagination of onlookers. Opinions on the display varied, with some applauding the groom's wealth while others questioned the necessity of such a lavish showcase. Speculations even arose about the authenticity of the notes.

Regardless of the divided opinions, there's unanimous agreement that the groom's currency-laden garland is an unprecedented and attention-grabbing wedding accessory. This unique choice is destined to be etched in the collective memory of those who witnessed it.

The video, originally shared on Instagram by the account dilshadkhan_kureshipur, is reportedly from Qureshipur village in Haryana, though the exact location remains unconfirmed.

The video has rapidly gained traction, amassing over 15 million views and more than 319,000 likes. Viewers on the platform have actively engaged with the content, contributing a plethora of comments and reactions, further propelling the extravagant wedding moment into viral stardom.

Among the comments, one user humorously questioned, "But how will the groom walk after wearing this?" while another suggested, "We should inform the income tax department."

The tradition of wearing currency note garlands is not uncommon in certain regions of India, particularly during weddings and celebrations, where it is seen as a symbol of prosperity and good luck. However, the practice has sparked controversy due to concerns about its perceived disrespect towards currency.

