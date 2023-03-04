Search icon
Viral video: Girl's jaw-dropping dance performance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani is simply out of this world

The viral video shows a hot girl nailing the dance moves on the song wearing a sizzling orange saree.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Viral video: Girl's jaw-dropping dance performance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani is simply out of this world
New Delhi: We have seen many dance videos going viral on social media, but this girl dancing on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from the 1984 Bollywood movie Mohra has burned the internet with her sizzling hot dance moves.

Shared by a Youtube user @Pic Share Official, the viral video shows a hot girl nailing the dance moves on the song wearing a sizzling orange saree. She is looking very graceful in the sari and the dance will definitely bring a smile on your face and will make your Saturday even more cheerful!

The video has garnered more than 70,000 views and close to 1.6 thousand likes. Netizens were left impressed by the girl's terrific performance. 

"I've lost count of how many times I've watched this video because it's so wholesome.," one user commented. 

"That perfect co-dance...Just can't take my eyes off this," another user said. 

"OMG she is so hot.. i really loved her dance.. awesome," a third user added.

"Wow what a sizzling hot dance, mazza aagya yaar..aap bahut hot hai.. big fan", a fourth user wrote. 

 

