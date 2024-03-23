Viral video: Elephant attacks safari jeep, lifts it up with tourists inside; what happens next will shock you

Safari guide Bongani Yende's courageous actions averted a potentially tragic encounter between tourists and an enraged elephant in South Africa's Pilanesberg Game Reserve.

In a heart-pounding moment captured on camera, safari guide Bongani Yende showcased quick thinking and remarkable bravery as he averted a potentially deadly encounter between a group of tourists and an enraged elephant. The incident, which unfolded at the Rathlogo Bird Hide within South Africa's Pilanesberg Game Reserve, has gripped viewers worldwide.

The gripping footage, shared on March 21 by tourist Eldine Arendse with Latest Sightings, depicts the terrifying ordeal as the elephant approached the safari jeep with menacing determination. Yende, recognizing the telltale signs of heightened aggression in the male elephant known as musth, swiftly guided four tourists back into the safety of the vehicle while others sought refuge in nearby hiding spots.

With the situation escalating rapidly, Yende made a split-second decision to confront the charging elephant head-on in a bid to protect his passengers. Despite attempts to scare off the bull by revving the engine and driving towards it, the elephant stood its ground, initiating a tense standoff that sent shivers down the spines of those witnessing the event.

In a display of sheer strength and power, the elephant effortlessly lifted the safari jeep off the ground with its tusks, sending shockwaves through the onlookers. The tourists, confined to the nearby hide, could only watch in horror as their vehicle was hoisted into the air, their screams echoing the fear and uncertainty of the moment.

However, Yende's courage and unwavering composure prevented a tragic outcome as the elephant eventually relented, dropping the vehicle and retreating from the scene. Despite the palpable tension and fear, all involved emerged from the encounter shaken but unharmed, a testament to Yende's remarkable leadership in the face of danger.

Since the video surfaced online, garnering over 90k views, it has captivated wildlife enthusiasts worldwide who have praised both the terrifying strength of the elephant and the unwavering bravery of Yende.