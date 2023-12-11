Headlines

Viral video: Elderly couple's epic dance to Haryanvi song wins internet, watch

An Instagram video featuring an elderly couple dancing energetically to a popular Haryanvi song, 'Kallo,' has gone viral.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

In a heartwarming display that proves age is truly just a number, a recent video circulating on Instagram has captured the attention of netizens worldwide. The endearing clip features an elderly couple showcasing their impressive dance skills to the lively beats of the popular Haryanvi song 'Kallo.'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pknirwal (@p.k.nirwal)

Shared by the user @p.k.nirwal, the video has quickly become an internet sensation, amassing an impressive 148,000 likes. The star of the show appears to be the elderly man, whose dance moves have particularly endeared him to viewers.

In the short video, the elderly duo exhibits an infectious energy and undeniable chemistry as they groove to the upbeat Haryanvi tune. Their love for each other is palpable, adding an extra layer of charm to their dance routine.

Netizens were quick to express their admiration in the comments section, showering the couple with compliments and affection. One Instagram user remarked, "Such a beautiful couple... and their love for each other reflecting in their dance." Another enthusiast commented, "Oh! So beautiful! Loved watching it again and again. This is the Jodi made in heaven. God bless the graceful and lovely couple."

The video has become a favorite among viewers, with many admitting to watching it repeatedly. Comments such as, "Watching this on loop! So beautiful," and "So elegant and energetic at the same time," highlight the widespread appreciation for the couple's graceful performance.

