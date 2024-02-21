Viral video: DU college principal wows internet with epic ramp walk and dance moves at fest, watch

The recent viral video featuring Delhi University's Gargi College Principal Prof. (Dr.) Sangeeta Bhatia joyfully walking the ramp and dancing at the college's annual cultural festival, Reverie, has taken social media by storm.

Students and faculty at the University of Delhi are basking in the festive spirit as the annual cultural festivals kick off. While students traditionally revel in these events, a recent viral video has showcased the lighter side of teaching faculty and principals. The Instagram clip, featuring Delhi University's Gargi College Principal Prof. (Dr.) Sangeeta Bhatia, has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers in awe.

In the video shared on February 18, 2024, by the Instagram account @its._madhushree, Principal Bhatia can be seen joyfully walking the ramp in a saree alongside two college students. The surprise doesn't end there, as she goes on to dance energetically to the beats of the popular song "High Heels" by Jaz Dhami and Honey Singh. The accompanying caption reads, "Reverie even made our principal dance."

The video captures a unique moment from this year's Gargi College annual cultural festival, Reverie, held from Feb 13 to Feb 15, 2024. Noteworthy for its competitive events, Reverie 2024 featured a distinct theme for the fashion show, where teachers shared the ramp with students.

Since its posting, the video has garnered significant attention, accumulating numerous views with the count still on the rise. With over 28,000 likes, Instagram users flooded the comments section with expressions of joy and admiration. One user declared, "She is the coolest," while another praised, "Principal ma’am rocked, students shocked." A third user simply stated, "The coolest."

The lively and unexpected participation of Principal Bhatia has added a memorable and refreshing touch to the cultural festivities at Gargi College, creating a buzz not only within the campus but also on social media platforms.