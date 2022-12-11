Hathi se panga nahi! Crocodile grabs elephant’s trunk, shocking viral video shows what happened next

Representative Image

New Delhi: The care and love shown by a mother, whether human or animal, cannot be expressed in words. Mothers will go to any length to keep their baby safe, as evidenced by this viral video. Shared on Youtube by channel named Latest Sightings, the video of a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile has gone viral.

The video shows a violent fight between the elephant and the crocodile, and the outcome will astound you. The clip begins with the elephant attempting to stomp on something. After a few moments, it was clear that the animal trapped beneath the elephant was a crocodile. The elephant manages to wrap its trunk around the crocodile's tail and bash it into the river bed after some struggle. The crocodile died as a result of the elephant's constant trampling.

The clip has garnered over millions of views and tons of reactions. While some couldn’t stop lauding the courage of the mother elephant, others wrote about how the video is proof of a mother’s pure love. Many people were both horrified and stunned by the video. Some were surprised to see this side of the elephant, while others wrote that the crocodile had no chance against the elephant.

“Elephants have issues with everything that ever threatened or killed one of their own. They never forget. It is personal.,” wrote an user. “The fact that an elephant is well aware of its size and weight and uses that to kill the crocodile is astounding.,” commented another. “Either she has elephant babies in the area and she's stomping the hell out of the croc to prevent it from harming any of their young ones, or... she already lost a baby in this spot to crocs and now she's exacting revenge.,” said a third.