Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Hathi se panga nahi! Crocodile grabs elephant’s trunk, shocking viral video shows what happened next

Shared on Youtube by channel named Latest Sightings, the video of a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Hathi se panga nahi! Crocodile grabs elephant’s trunk, shocking viral video shows what happened next
Representative Image

New Delhi: The care and love shown by a mother, whether human or animal, cannot be expressed in words. Mothers will go to any length to keep their baby safe, as evidenced by this viral video. Shared on Youtube by channel named Latest Sightings, the video of a mother elephant saving her baby from a crocodile has gone viral.

The video shows a violent fight between the elephant and the crocodile, and the outcome will astound you. The clip begins with the elephant attempting to stomp on something. After a few moments, it was clear that the animal trapped beneath the elephant was a crocodile. The elephant manages to wrap its trunk around the crocodile's tail and bash it into the river bed after some struggle. The crocodile died as a result of the elephant's constant trampling.

READ: Little boy sells Bhel Puri with big smile; Viral video leaves Internet teary-eyed

The clip has garnered over millions of views and tons of reactions. While some couldn’t stop lauding the courage of the mother elephant, others wrote about how the video is proof of a mother’s pure love. Many people were both horrified and stunned by the video. Some were surprised to see this side of the elephant, while others wrote that the crocodile had no chance against the elephant.

“Elephants have issues with everything that ever threatened or killed one of their own. They never forget. It is personal.,” wrote an user. “The fact that an elephant is well aware of its size and weight and uses that to kill the crocodile is astounding.,” commented another. “Either she has elephant babies in the area and she's stomping the hell out of the croc to prevent it from harming any of their young ones, or... she already lost a baby in this spot to crocs and now she's exacting revenge.,” said a third.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
Depression: 5 healthy food that can help you manage your mental health
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.