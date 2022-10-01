Little boy sells Bhel Puri with big smile; Viral video leaves Internet teary-eyed

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Often, difficulties in life force people to change their paths or the pace of their daily lives, and a recent viral video of a little boy selling 'Bhel Puri' has provided us with yet another wake-up call about the grim possibilities of life. The video was shared on Twitter by a page named @umda_panktiyan and it has made the internet rather emotional.

The clip showed the young boy preparing Bhel Puri all by himself and serving it in a paper cone with a big smile on his face. The way he smiled and served the Bhel Puri will surely make your day. Watch the video here:

After being shared online, the video received over 98k views. Netizens couldn't get enough of the adorable youngster and showered their affection in the comments section. User also urged locals in and around the place to visit the boy to help him. However, the location of the video is still unknown.

"That smile gave me so much motivation," a user wrote. Another user commented, "His smile is so genuine and infectious. god bless him"