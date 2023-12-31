Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Viral video captures hair-pulling brawl among women in Delhi metro, watch

Delhi Metro lives up to its chaotic reputation as a recent viral video captures a fierce brawl among women, making such incidents a daily spectacle.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Image credits: Instagram
In what seems to be a recurring theme, the Delhi Metro has once again earned its reputation for chaos, prompting many to question if it's become a modern-day fish market. The latest incident to fuel this perception involves a viral video capturing a fierce brawl among a group of women, raising eyebrows and amusement in equal measure.

The video, widely circulated on Instagram, portrays a group of women deeply embroiled in a heated altercation. Fists were thrown, hair was pulled, and an air of vengeance prevailed as bystanders attempted to intervene, their efforts falling short in the face of the escalating conflict. The reason behind the dispute remains unknown, adding an element of mystery to the already sensational incident.

This spectacle, though disheartening, is becoming all too common, with such occurrences taking on an almost daily routine for Delhi Metro commuters. The video, spreading rapidly across social media, has not only sparked concern but also garnered amusing responses from netizens.

One observer humorously remarked, "Delhi metro is the most happening place in the entire universe," highlighting the absurdity of the situation. Another cheekily compared the drama to popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, stating, "Itna drama toh Bigg Boss mein nahi hota jitna Delhi metro mein hota hai ab" (There's more drama in Delhi Metro than in Bigg Boss now). A third individual, displaying wit, proposed, "Delhi metro & Mumbai local should be considered as a fight club transport."

As comments flooded in, a fourth person summed up the sentiment by saying, "Delhi metro mein kuch bhi hota hai ab" (Anything can happen in Delhi Metro now). 

