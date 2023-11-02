Viral video: Brace yourself, because here comes the Rajnigandha omelette, watch

Headlines

Cash for query row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Opposition leaders storm out of Lok Sabha over ‘unethical’ questions

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

Delhi's air pollution: Smog engulfs capital as AQI worsens, pics surface

Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Role That Changed My Life: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in Maharani made her trust herself as an actor

Delhi's air pollution: Smog engulfs capital as AQI worsens, pics surface

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

8 most beautiful animals in the world

Highest-grossing animated movies of all time

7 ugliest birds in the World

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande calls husband Vicky Jain 'keeda', says 'aise nikal ke fenk dungi...'

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Brace yourself, because here comes the Rajnigandha omelette, watch

In a surprising turn of events in the world of cuisine, the "Rajnigandha Omelette" has made its debut on the streets of India, leaving food enthusiasts both intrigued and disgusted.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ever-evolving world of gastronomy continues to surprise and intrigue us, but sometimes it also leaves us utterly bewildered. In the latest twist in the tale of culinary innovation, a bizarre concoction known as the "Rajnigandha Omelette" has emerged, capturing the attention and, frankly, the disbelief of food enthusiasts worldwide.

The culinary landscape has witnessed its fair share of experiments and unusual food trends, prompting passionate foodies to express their strong opinions about unconventional food combinations. Just when you thought you'd seen it all, along comes a dish that pushes the boundaries even further. This time, it's the "Rajnigandha Omelette," a fusion dish that has left netizens in utter dismay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Foody Jaipur (@foodyjaipur7)

We've marveled at the transformation of eggs from simple scrambles to complex creations like egg pizza and egg bhurji. However, the streets of India recently introduced us to something entirely unexpected – the Rajnigandha omelette.

A video that has quickly gained attention opens with a street vendor's cart and two individuals ready to cater to the gastronomic desires of passersby. What unfolds next is nothing short of remarkable: one of the vendors cracks two eggs into a glass and, in an unorthodox move, adds two packets of Rajnigandha, a well-known mouth freshener, into the mix.

After deftly whisking the unusual combination, similar to the way scrambled eggs are prepared, a fluffy omelette takes shape. This unique mixture is expertly poured onto a hot griddle and spread evenly. To make it even more peculiar, two long slices of bread are added vertically to the still-cooking omelette.

Once one side of this culinary creation has been cooked to perfection, it's gracefully flipped to ensure that both sides are evenly done. Finally, the Rajnigandha omelette is declared ready for consumption.

The video was shared on Instagram and has garnered approximately 174,000 likes, but it has also ignited a heated debate among netizens. While some responded with intrigue, many expressed their dismay and labeled this culinary invention as a complete misadventure. Some users coined playful names like "RajniAnda," while others humorously referred to it as "Cancer Masala Omelette." The verdict from one user was crystal clear: "This is disgusting."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Review petition filed in SC against same-sex marriage judgement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on study table

Karwa Chauth 2023: How can women break fast if moon is not visible? Know ways here

Meet Quinton de Kock’s wife who is no less than a Hollywood actress

Apple responds to Opposition MPs' claims on threat notifications received by them

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE