Viral video: Brace yourself, because here comes the Rajnigandha omelette, watch

In a surprising turn of events in the world of cuisine, the "Rajnigandha Omelette" has made its debut on the streets of India, leaving food enthusiasts both intrigued and disgusted.

We've marveled at the transformation of eggs from simple scrambles to complex creations like egg pizza and egg bhurji. However, the streets of India recently introduced us to something entirely unexpected – the Rajnigandha omelette.

A video that has quickly gained attention opens with a street vendor's cart and two individuals ready to cater to the gastronomic desires of passersby. What unfolds next is nothing short of remarkable: one of the vendors cracks two eggs into a glass and, in an unorthodox move, adds two packets of Rajnigandha, a well-known mouth freshener, into the mix.

After deftly whisking the unusual combination, similar to the way scrambled eggs are prepared, a fluffy omelette takes shape. This unique mixture is expertly poured onto a hot griddle and spread evenly. To make it even more peculiar, two long slices of bread are added vertically to the still-cooking omelette.

Once one side of this culinary creation has been cooked to perfection, it's gracefully flipped to ensure that both sides are evenly done. Finally, the Rajnigandha omelette is declared ready for consumption.

The video was shared on Instagram and has garnered approximately 174,000 likes, but it has also ignited a heated debate among netizens. While some responded with intrigue, many expressed their dismay and labeled this culinary invention as a complete misadventure. Some users coined playful names like "RajniAnda," while others humorously referred to it as "Cancer Masala Omelette." The verdict from one user was crystal clear: "This is disgusting."