Viral video: Biryani momos? Street vendor’s bizarre street food combo will leave you nauseous

In a recent culinary twist, the fusion of biryani and momos has stirred up controversy, following closely on the heels of the 'biryani chai' trend that made headlines just a few days ago. The unconventional combination, captured in a video shot on the streets of Kolkata, has garnered widespread attention and not all of it positive.

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle @haomaokhaovlogs, features a man showcasing a street stall that specializes in biryani momos. As he places an order, the camera zooms in to reveal the unique blend of rice and chicken stuffing inside the momos.

Captioning the post, @haomaokhaovlogs declared, “Kolkata’s first biryani momos! Yes! You heard it right! A new concept introduced by Momo Chayee!”

Since its upload on January 11, the video has amassed over 1.3 million views, accompanied by a flurry of likes and comments. However, not everyone is on board with this culinary experiment, as evidenced by the heated comments section.

Expressing their displeasure, one viewer lamented, "Why are you guys destroying my comfort food? Just why?" Another echoed the sentiment, stating, "There should be a punishment for whoever created this." A third commenter pleaded, "Please someone report this."

The divisive dish has sparked a range of reactions, with one person exclaiming, "This is so crazy."

As the debate over biryani momos rages on, the question remains: Would you be willing to try this peculiar culinary creation?