Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

A video shared by a passenger at Ayodhya Dham railway station reveals widespread paan stains on the floor, sparking outrage on social media.

A recent video shared by a passenger at Ayodhya Dham railway station has ignited a wave of anger among viewers. The brief clip, which circulated on social media platforms, depicts the station's floor covered in unsightly paan stains, drawing sharp criticism regarding the station's cleanliness despite its recent opening.

The video, initially shared on Reddit by the user "Ok_Background_4323," captures a troubling scene lasting a mere seven seconds. In it, sections of Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor are marred by the telltale signs of paan chewing.

Posted just a day ago, the video quickly garnered nearly 700 upvotes on the platform, along with a flurry of comments reflecting public dismay at the station's condition.

Reacting to the video, one Reddit user remarked, "Would be good to make them spitters clean up their mess." Another user suggested practical measures, stating, "It would be good if there was a spittoon that gets cleaned + a wash basin to wash the mouth near the station entrance. You know, like public waste bins, public urinals, public ashtrays, etc."

Expressing frustration over the apparent lack of improvement despite public outcry, a commenter highlighted the need for more substantial action, suggesting, "So many videos are being made of the same station, yet no change... What we need in a station with a heavy passenger load is an army of volunteers to fine people and a huge cleaning staff."

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user simply stating, "this is not acceptable."