Viral video: 8-year-old Chennai boy impresses train passengers with his classical music performance

Screengrab

New Delhi: Music has the ability to touch our souls regardless of where it comes from. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. Well, a video of an 8-year-old boy singing for passengers on a train returning from Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi has gone viral on the internet. He didn't sing a song, but he impressed everyone with his classical music performance, and we are comfortable saying that after listening to him, your soul will be happier. The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by user named Sangitha Varier which has amassed 119k views.

A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!!#Kashi_Tamil_Sangamam !!

Sooryanarayanan of Chennai...!

Look at the Bhaav..! Speechless @KTSangamam pic.twitter.com/saBQfu2n3r — (@VarierSangitha) December 20, 2022

The video begins with a young boy named Sooryanarayanan from Chennai singing a classical song while seated on a train's upper berth. Passengers from other compartments swarmed beside him as he crooned the lyrics perfectly, hoping to catch a glimpse of him and hear his melodious voice. Folks were seen admiring his soothing voice and recording the beautiful musical performance on their phones.

Posted on December 20, the video has received 119,000 views and many comments praising boy's talent. “This kid is blessed. Music n Bhakti doesn't need a medium to understand, it transfers from heart to heart ” reacted a Twitter user in the comments section of the video. “I couldn't understand a word but the child's voice , rhythm, tone , control, and the feelings conveyed are superb. Jai Hind. Vande Matram. Jai Subhash.,” posted another. “Bhakti will bring people together. We need much more of this in Tamilnadu now. ” said third user. “Didn't understand what he sang but it was divine feeling .. beautifully sung by this little boy.. God Bless Him,” wrote fourth.

