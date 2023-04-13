Viral: AI-generated picture of '21-year-old Lord Rama' impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled the creation of amazing scenarios such as snowfall in Delhi and Kolkata, as well as depictions of folklore ghosts and astronauts in bridal costumes. As technology has blurred the lines between fantasy and reality, such images have made waves. There is no disputing that AI art has taken the internet by storm. People have been actively using apps like Midjourney to create various images. Whether it's culture, mythology, or sketches, the emergence of AI has left nothing untouched. Now one such AI-generated beautiful image of Lord Ram at the age of 21 has surfaced on the internet and won the hearts of netizens. Twitter user Dr. Jitendra Nagar has left the internet impressed as he shared this captivating image of Lord Rama. Take a look here:

No one ever born on planet earth as handsome as Bhagwan Shri Ram.



“No one ever born on planet as handsome as Bhagwan Shri Ram” Dr. Jitendra Nagar captioned the post on the micro-blogging site. Lord Rama appears to be dressed in Saffron and smiling sweetly in the image. Here's the video version of the same:

Earlier too, an artist went viral on the social media after he shared several AI-generated images of rulers from Indian History. Madhav Kohli had created artificial intelligence-enabled pictures depicting some of India's most powerful emperors. Images of rulers such as Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Ranjit Singh, Akbar, Muhammad Ghori, and Shah Jahan appear surreal. In reality, the thread features photos of 21 kings, with Kohli captioning the post, "The Most Powerful Indian Rulers in History Created Using AI."

