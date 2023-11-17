Video: UP father-daughter duo falls sick after eating samosa with dead lizard

A shocking incident unfolded in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as a father and daughter discovered a dead lizard inside a samosa purchased from a local sweet shop.

Manoj Kumar, the father, narrated the disturbing experience, revealing that he had sent his son to buy samosas from a nearby sweet shop. Upon returning home, Kumar's daughter bit into one of the samosas, only to find a lifeless lizard among the usual stuffing.

Hapur: Panic Arises After Lizard Found in Samosa pic.twitter.com/giGClHShQJ — Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) November 16, 2023

Even more alarming, Kumar himself had consumed one of the contaminated samosas before his daughter brought the matter to his attention. A video, circulated on X (formerly Twitter), captured the moment when Kumar was seen rinsing his mouth with water, while another person showcased the samosa containing the deceased lizard.

Infuriated, Kumar and others confronted the sweet shop owner, engaging in a heated argument before the intervention of local police and food department authorities. The officials assured Kumar that necessary actions would be taken against the shop owner.

According to reports, the sweet shop owner defended the quality of their samosas, claiming that the stuffing, including potatoes, was done with bare hands. The owner expressed skepticism about the possibility of a dead creature being present in the deep-fried snack.

In response to the incident, the affected family filed a formal complaint against the sweet shop owner. Local police promptly registered a case, and ongoing investigations are underway to uncover more details surrounding this shocking discovery.