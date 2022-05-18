Video of Bengaluru school girls fighting on road goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

A shocking video of school girls fighting outside a private school in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. The video shows several groups of girls fighting violently by pulling each other’s hair, pushing, punching and even kicking each other.

The video surfaced on Twitter recently and is now going viral. The reason for the street brawl between the school girls is not known yet.

READ | Bride marries another man after drunk groom delays baraat

However, a purported screenshot of a message of a student who is believed to have taken part in the brawl said she was asked by a friend called Rachana to go to the school to hit a girl she (Rachana) had some issue with.

Watch the viral video here:

Yall need to even if y'all haven't already pic.twitter.com/fBbJv9CXoc — T.sh (@Taha_shah0) May 17, 2022

In the viral video, one girl can be seen taking out a stick to beat others. Some boys were also present at the spot. Several schoolboys and girls in casuals could also be seen fighting. Some people could be seen intervening in the fight.

A lot of yelling and screaming could be heard in the background of the video as the group of girls fought each other.

READ | 105-year-old Jharkhand man dies 30 minutes after fulfilling last wish to cast vote