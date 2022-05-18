Bengaluru rains: Waterlogging reported, IMD issues weather warning 

Bengaluru weather today: IMD has also predicted rains in several coastal and interior districts of southern India.

Bengaluru: Incessant rains have triggered waterlogging in several areas of the Karnataka capital Bengaluru. These areas include the Bakshi Garden and Cottonpet areas. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in several urban and rural districts of the capital city, issuing an orange alert warning. The weather office said the city will receive rains for the next 3-4 days.

The weather office has also predicted rains in several coastal and interior districts of southern India, including Medijeri, Chikmanglur, Wayanad and Kovlam. The body said a cyclonic circulation over Kerala and neighbouring states would trigger inclement weather.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during next five days," IMD said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Incessant rains trigger severe waterlogging in various parts of Bengaluru.



Last night visuals from Bakshi Garden, Cottonpet, Bengaluru

"Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next three days and isolated heavy for subsequent two days," it added.